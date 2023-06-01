Top 10 world news: China enhances air power along LAC, PSG confirm Messi's departure from club, and more

The expansion of airfields by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since 2020 has enhanced its military's capabilities to conduct multiple ranges of operations and counter comparative advantages of India in some areas, as per an analysis of recent satellite imagery. In other news, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the departure of legendary Argentine star Lionel Messi on Thursday, June 1 after a two-year spell in the French capital.

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the departure of legendary Argentine star Lionel Messi on Thursday, June 1 after a two-year spell in the French capital. Messi, who led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, had fuelled speculations regarding his departure from the club having made a trip to Saudi Arabia without informing the club in April.

An air attack was launched by Russia on Ukraine early on Thursday in which three people, including two children, were killed. The latest attack brought fresh terror to the capital city, after a week of strikes.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) grabbed the headlines after reports emerged that it has dropped a few important chapters from the syllabi of class 10.

India announced, late Thursday (June 1) that it conducted a successful training launch of its Agni-1 ballistic missile, from the island in the Indian state of Odisha named after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

The second European Political Community summit began in Moldova, the neighbouring country of war-torn Ukraine, on Thursday (June 1) which saw the participation of 47 leaders from the 27-nation bloc, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who said that Kyiv wanted to receive a “clear” decision on its future in NATO bid.

Explained: Who is Ben Roberts-Smith, Australia’s decorated living soldier accused of war crimes?







Australia’s most decorated living soldier Ben Roberts-Smith lost a high-profile multi-million-dollar defamation case against three newspapers that had accused him of murdering six Afghan civilians during his deployment there.

A Senegal court, on Thursday (June 1) sentenced opposition leader Ousmane Sonko to two years in prison for “corrupting youth.” Meanwhile, he was acquitted of rape and making death threats charges in the same case, which may affect the presidential aspirant’s chances for running in the elections next year.

Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, concluded his two-day trip to China on Thursday, after having discussions with high-ranking Chinese government officials, including the Vice Premier. Following his departure from Shanghai, Musk's private jet was tracked heading to Austin, Texas, where Tesla's global headquarters is located.