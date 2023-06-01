Zelensky joins European leaders summit in Moldova, asks for ‘clear’ decision on NATO membership

The second European Political Community summit began in Moldova, the neighbouring country of war-torn Ukraine, on Thursday (June 1) which saw the participation of 47 leaders from the 27-nation bloc, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who said that Kyiv wanted to receive a “clear” decision on its future in NATO during the military alliance’s leaders meet which will take place in July in Vilnius. Ukraine about its NATO bid Addressing the summit of European leaders in Moldova, the Ukrainian president said that he wanted to receive a “clear” decision about the war-torn country’s bid to join the military alliance during the upcoming meeting which will be held in Lithuania.

“This year is for decisions. In summer in Vilnius at the NATO summit, a clear invitation to the members of Ukraine is needed and the security guarantees on the way to NATO membership are needed,” said Zelensky. He added, “In (autumn), on our accession to the EU a clear, positive decision is needed.”

The Ukrainian president also spoke about Kyiv’s preparation for the Peace Summit to “guide the world to jointly implement” the 10-point peace plan proposed by Zelesnsky, which entails the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Why is the summit being held in Moldova? The summit of over 40 leaders from the EU’s 27 nations was held at Mimi Castle in southern Moldovan wine country which is notably some 20 kilometres away from Ukraine and also near to the Russian-backed, breakaway Transdniestria region of Moldova.

The decision to host the summit in Moldova is being seen as a symbolic show of support for Kyiv and Chisinau.

The summit is also taking place with NATO Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS) surveillance planes flying over the former Soviet republic of 2.5 million people. Notably, Moldova, whose President Maia Sandu, a pro-Western leader has sought EU membership, shut its airspace except for official delegation planes.

Notably, Moldova has witnessed missile debris multiple times, since the beginning of the Russian invasion. “The presence of these leaders in our country is a clear message that Moldova is not alone and neither is our neighbour Ukraine, which for a year and three months has been standing against the barbaric invasion of Russia,” said the Moldovan president.

In addition to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the EU leaders are also expected to discuss issues like ethnic tensions in Kosovo as well as peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

France and Germany are also expected to host a round table involving the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in an effort to broker a peace deal between the two countries, during the summit in Moldova. Moldova and Ukraine While in Moldova, the Ukrainian president urged the international community to put concrete “security guarantees” in place for Kyiv and its neighbouring Moldova amid threats from Russia. Zelensky had also indicated that he would talk to “partner countries” about a possible “air jets coalition” and providing Patriot missiles, which are used by the United States and its allies.

The Ukrainian president said that “security guarantees are very important” for both Kyiv and Chisinau citing “Russia, their aggressions in Ukraine and potential aggression in other parts of Europe.” Notably, Moldova, like Ukraine, applied to join the EU last year shortly after the Russian invasion.

“We support Moldova and its people who are integrating into the EU. You supported our people, our refugees who fled in the first days of the war, and we will never forget it,” said Zelensky standing beside Sandu while addressing the press.

Prior to the summit, Zelensky also said that he met with his Moldovan counterpart during which they discussed “strengthen cooperation between our countries and counter the challenges posed by Russia together.”

(With inputs from agencies)







