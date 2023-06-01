India successfully carries out training launch of Agni-1 ballistic missile

India announced, late Thursday (June 1) that it conducted a successful training launch of its Agni-1 ballistic missile, from the island in the Indian state of Odisha named after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The successful training launch of the medium-range ballistic missile validated all operational and technical parameters of the strategic weapon said the Indian Ministry of Defence. About the training launch In a brief statement, the Indian defence ministry said, “A successful training launch of a medium-range ballistic missile, Agni-1, was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, on June 1.”

It added, “The missile is a proven system, capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.”

The development of the Agni missile series began in early 1980 under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP) led by former president, Dr Kalam, who played a key role in India’s missile and space programmes. India has since developed various variants of the Agni series of missiles. Agni-1 ballistic missile The word “Agni” means fire. In the last two decades or so India has moved to strengthen its strategic deterrent capability by developing various ballistic missiles, precision-guided munitions and related platforms.

The short-range nuclear-capable Agni-1 ballistic missile has a strike range of over 700 kilometres and weighs around 12,000 kilograms. It is also capable of carrying a payload of up to 1,000 kg. The development of Agni-1 began in 1999 and the missile underwent its first successful test launch in 2003 after a failed attempt a year prior. India’s missile programme The training launch also comes months after India successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-V that can strike targets at ranges up to 5,000 km. Earlier this year, India also successfully carried out the maiden flight trial of an endo-atmospheric interceptor missile from a ship off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal.

ALSO READ | India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-V missile



The flight trail was also a part of its ambitious ballistic missile defence programme with the aim for the sea-based missile to engage and neutralise a hostile ballistic missile threat.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE