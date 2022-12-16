Agni 5 Missile Test explained: India roars back at China after Tawang border clashes, the 8 things to know

Under the G20 presidency, India is prepared to set the global agenda for the major economic powers while simultaneously placing a high priority on its own national security. A significant event occurred on 9 December when Indian and Chinese forces clashed along their disputed border in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Both sides suffered injuries, even though there were no casualties. The news caught the attention of everyone. The word "Agni" means fire, and this missile is India's appropriate retort to the Chinese across the border. Here are the 8 things you should know about Agni 5:

1. Genesis of Agni missiles

Agni missile development began in early 1980 under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP), which was led by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India and a key role in India's missile and space programmes.

2. Is India's Agni 5 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) ?

Agni 5 is not an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile but it is India’s closest contender for an ICBM. There have already been a number of Agni-5 missiles, with ranges ranging from 700 kilometres for Agni-1 to 5000 kilometres and beyond for Agni-5. The newest generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni P had a successful test by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in June of last year. It was an upgraded version of the missiles in the Agni class. The range of the canisterized missile Agni P is between 1,000 and 2,000 kilometres.

3. Agni-5 capabilities: How much area can Agni-5 destroy?

As a nuclear-capable ballistic missile, Agni 5 is capable of carrying, deploying, and detonating a nuclear warhead. The missile's range is approximately 5,000 kilometres. According to the Defence Ministry, the missile has a three-stage solid-fuel engine and can strike targets with a high degree of precision at distances up to 5,000 kilometres. As per several reports, Agni-5 can cover a range of even 8000kms. The missile reportedly weighs roughly 1500 kg in payload. The missile weighs around 50,000 kg. The missile can reach an exceptional Mach 24 speed which is 29,401 km/h. Agni 5 is road-mobile and can be transported by a truck and launched via a canister. The missile is can be equipped with the MIRV capable of carrying multiple warheads.

4. Can Agni-5 cover entire China?

According to multiple reports, Agni 5 can enter many parts of mainland China including Beijing. Some reports also suggests that Agni V can also reach parts of Africa and Europe and has a range of 8000 km. However, as per India's Defence Ministry, the missile has a range of about 5000 kms. ANI news agency citing sources said the missile has been made lighter by adding lighter composite material. This will enable the missile to go longer ranges.

5. Agni 5 successful test

Agni-V ballistic missile was fired on Thursday from Abdul Kalam Island in India's eastern Odisha state. Indian Navy ahead of the test issued a notification and declared the Bay of Bengal as a no-fly zone, as per reports. The last test of the missile was conducted in October 2021. This was the ninth test-firing of the Agni 5. The first time the missile was tested was in 2012.

6. Word 'Agni': The origin

The term Agni means "fire" in Sanskrit, and its meaning is understood in the context of Agni being one of the Panch Mahabhutas, the five basic elements. Others are Prithvi (Earth), Aapa (Water), Wayu (Air), Akash (Space).

7. No First Use

The successful test of Agni-5, according to the Indian Defense Ministry, is in accordance with India's policy of having "credible minimum deterrent," which supports the commitment to "No First Use." This comes days after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, an incident which became the topic of a heated debate in Indian Parliament.

8. India's Agni 5 vs. China's Dongfeng-26

India missile Agni 5 is now being compared with China's Dongfeng-26 (DF-26) which has an estimated range of over 5000 kms. DF-26, which is nicknamed as Guam Killer is also a nuclear-capable missile. The missile is named as it has the potential to reach the US base in Guam in Western Pacific.