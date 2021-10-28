Agni-5 vs China's DF-17 missile: India's nuclear-capable missile is a gamechanger

India's Agni-V can even reach the northernmost parts of China with its strike range of over 5,000 km.

India successfully test-fired surface-to-surface strategic missile Agni-5 that can strike targets at ranges up to 5,000 km high degree of accuracy.

The Agni 5 project is aimed at enhancing India's "nuclear deterrence" against China which has missiles like Dongfeng-41 with ranges between 12,000-15,000 km.

The work on the Agni-5 intercontinental ballistic missile project was started over a decade ago and the missile was tested seven times before.

