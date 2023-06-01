Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko sentenced to two years in prison, verdict sparks protests

A Senegal court, on Thursday (June 1) sentenced opposition leader Ousmane Sonko to two years in prison for “corrupting youth.” Meanwhile, he was acquitted of rape and making death threats charges in the same case, which may affect the presidential aspirant’s chances for running in the elections next year.

The verdict has since sparked protests, reported Reuters, violence erupted at a central university campus where demonstrators set a car on fire and threw rocks at riot police, who retaliated with tear gas. What was the opposition figure accused of? The 48-year-old has been accused of raping a woman who worked in a massage parlour in 2021 and then issuing death threats. However, he repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called it a ploy to stop him from running in the presidential elections in 2024.

The prosecution claimed that Sonko raped a then 20-year-old woman and sought a 10-year jail term for the opposition politician. The accuser detailing the alleged abuse in the court said she was raped five times.

Meanwhile, he did agree that visited the “Sweet Beaute” salon in the capital city for a massage for chronic back pain and denied the alleged sexual assault. As per media reports, the doctor who consulted her on the evening of the alleged incident confirmed he found evidence of sexual intercourse. What was the verdict? The opposition politician has been sentenced to two years in prison for “corrupting youth” but acquitted on the rape charges which the accusers’ lawyers said they will appeal.

Sonko would “probably spend the night in jail,” said a report by Al Jazeera, “The judge will ask for a mandate for security forces to bring him to jail.” However, Sonko has said that he is living under house arrest as there is a heavy security presence around his home, reported Al Jazeera.

“The decision to arrest him or not depends on the public prosecutor,” said one of his lawyers, Djiby Diagne. “It is still an abuse towards a young girl,” said one of the lawyers representing the accuser, El Hadj Diouf, adding he was satisfied with the verdict, as quoted by Reuters.

As per the laws in Senegal, immoral behaviour towards individuals younger than 21, amounts to corrupting youth which is a criminal offence. Meanwhile, the salon’s owner, Ndeye Khady Ndiaye, who was accused of complicity in rape has been sentenced to two years in prison. Protests and politics Sonko, who is particularly popular among younger voters, had boycotted the trial proceedings but was forced to return to the capital city of Dakar by the police over the weekend. The case has since sparked protests by Sonko’s supporters who have also called in charges against the opposition leader of the PASTEF-Patriots party, politically motivated.

Meanwhile, one of Sonko’s lawyers, Bamba Cisse, said “With this sentence Sonko cannot be a candidate.” This comes as the West African nation’s electoral code prevents individuals convicted of a criminal offence from running for political office and this could stop Sonko from participating in the February elections.

However, there is no official confirmation if the verdict will stop Sonko from running for president. Since the trial first began in 2021, the nation has witnessed sporadic protests from the opposition party leader’s supporters who have denounced the charges.

These accusations have since been denied by the incumbent President Macky Sall’s government as well as the country’s justice system. In relation to a separate case, Sonko is appealing a six-month suspended prison sentence for libel.

(With inputs from agencies)





