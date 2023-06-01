The fuss around evolution theory, periodic table: Know why NCERT dropped key chapters

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) grabbed the headlines after reports emerged that it has dropped a few important chapters from the syllabi of class 10.

Hence, those who have reached class 10th this year will find the syllabus a bit different to what their seniors read — a change that will impact some 134 million 11–18-year-olds in schools across the nation.

A report, first published by Nature, stated that a chapter on evolution would be cut from syllabi after people protested last month, but in addition to that the periodic table has also been dropped from the syllabi of class 10th. The report also mentioned that topics such as sources of energy and environmental sustainability have also been dropped.

In recent months, NCERT has focused on the rationalisation of syllabi to bring about necessary changes. The process means the board removes certain topics from its textbooks.

In June 2022, NCERT took the action of deleting certain topics from the Class 10 textbooks. It has said, "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative to reduce the content load on students."

Reports have mentioned that the changes were announced last year, but the books with updated chapters are now circulating in the market. Why did NCERT remove those topics? In a document, titled "List of Rationalised Content in Textbooks for Class X", the government organisation gave some reason for why the action was taken.

On its website, NCERT also stated that it considered whether content overlapped with similar content covered elsewhere, or in the higher class. They also considered the difficulty of the content, and whether the content was irrelevant. The government organisation also noted that the change will help provide opportunities for experiential learning and creativity.

The National Education Policy 2020, also emphasises reducing the content load and providing opportunities for experiential learning with creative mindset. In this background, NCERT has undertaken the exercise to rationalise the textbooks across all classes. Learning Outcomes already developed by the NCERT across classes have been taken into consideration in this exercise.

"In this background, NCERT has undertaken the exercise to rationalise the textbooks across all classes. Learning Outcomes already developed by the NCERT across classes have been taken into consideration in this exercise," he further said. NCERT drops references to Khalistan The NCERT has dropped references to the demand for a separate Sikh nation Khalistan from the class 12 political science textbook following objections from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), according to top education ministry officials.

The SGPC had last month alleged that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) misrepresented historical details about Sikhs in its Class 12 political science textbook.

The Sikh body's objection pertained to the mention of the Anandpur Sahib resolution in the book "Politics In India Since Independence".

