Official: PSG confirm Lionel Messi's departure from club; ends two-year spell in French capital

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the departure of legendary Argentine star Lionel Messi on Wednesday, June 1 after a two-year spell in the French capital. Messi, who led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, had fuelled speculations regarding his departure from the club having made a trip to Saudi Arabia without informing the club in April. Coach Christophe Galtier was full of praise for the legendary star as PSG close their domestic season on Saturday against eighth place Clermont Foot at home.

🚨 PSG manager Christophe Galtier has just confirmed that Leo Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season.



“I had a privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont”. pic.twitter.com/hieCFUFBQm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2023 ×

More to Follow...