Official: PSG confirm Lionel Messi's departure from club; ends two-year spell in French capital

Paris, FranceEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Jun 01, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

Lionel Messi will depart the helm of the French champions Paris Saint-Germain after head coach Christophe Galtier spoke in the final press pre-match conference of the season on Wednesday, June 1. 

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the departure of legendary Argentine star Lionel Messi on Wednesday, June 1 after a two-year spell in the French capital. Messi, who led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, had fuelled speculations regarding his departure from the club having made a trip to Saudi Arabia without informing the club in April. Coach Christophe Galtier was full of praise for the legendary star as PSG close their domestic season on Saturday against eighth place Clermont Foot at home.

