EXPLAINED - How can India beat Australia and win the World Test Championship Final

June 23rd, 2013, was the last time an Indian team stood on top of the podium holding an ICC trophy. Ten years apart, the situation remains the same. Indian cricket might have attained unbelievable heights in the past decade, but what didn’t change – was the trophy status. This year, the Indian team has another chance to put everything behind and march towards a more glorified future.

On June 7th at the Oval in London, the Indian team will be up against the mighty Australians for the World Test Championship trophy. Having lost the chance to win the inaugural edition against New Zealand two years ago in Southampton, the Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to end the ICC trophy drought this time.

But for that, they have to beat Australia. And how do you beat Australia in an ICC knockout game? Considering India’s not-so-good record against the Oz in knockouts across formats, India will need to up its game to ensure they cross the line this time.

The Indian team is stacked with match-winners, be it in batting, bowling or even the all-rounder's category. Banking on Australia’s weakness To begin with, let’s see what loopholes India can explore in those seaming conditions in the UK. Australia’s opening pair of David Warner and Usman Khawaja haven’t had the best success against the moving ball, particularly Warner - who had visibly struggled against the seaming deliveries early on. If the new ball pair of Mohammed Siraj and Shami continues to trouble them on those lines, India can get off to a blinder, irrespective of the match situation.

After them comes India’s biggest challenge – how to get rid of the number one Test batter Marnus Labuschagne and Australia’s best player in England, Steve Smith. Even though Smith’s previous record in the UK speak for them, the right-hander has his drawbacks too. Pushing him to play on his non-scoring areas can help India gain an advantage, and so is the case with Marnus – who made his Test debut at Lord’s the last time.

Getting past them doesn’t guarantee success, with Tavis Head, Cameron Green and Alex Carey waiting in the wings – all capable of turning the game on their heads on a given day. It is where India’s spin-bowling duo of Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja comes into play, with one acting as an attacker and other as a container, both are likely to tear into Australia's batting line-up. Making the most of the strength India’s strength lies in the top order that often brought them success on overseas shores in recent years. With the man on the top of his game, Shubman Gill and Chesteshwar Pujara, who had spent most of his summer in England playing County for Sussex, will be instrumental in helping India take an advantage early in the game.

Though the onus would again fall on veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to deliver with the bat, the returnee Ajinkya Rahane will also hold key in dictating terms in the middle order.

Since India is missing two sure-starters – Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant – who was master of this format, bringing in another left-hander, Ishan Kishan, could surprise the Aussie attack. With Jadeja doing wonders with the bat and Ashwin being the steady head as always, India will have cushion down the order even if Kishan’s experiment fails.

Now, since neither Umesh Yadav nor Jaydev Unadkat’s injury status is clear, Rohit could be prompted to play seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur as the third bowler. The plus point of having him is his golden arm and ability to stick around and smash a few blows if and when needed. What should be India’s best XI? It is a big question, what should be India’s best XI for the WTC Final?

With Shubman and Rohit sure to open, Pujara will come in at three, while India’s legend Virat Kohli follows him at four. At number five will be Ajinkya Rahane, returning in the Test side after a gap of more than two years.

Coming off from a fantastic season with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Jadeja will bat at six, while India might hand Ishan Kishan his debut Test cap in this all-important clash.

Ravi Ashwin will fill the number eighth spot, whereas, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj shall be India’s three seamers.

This XI not only looks daunting on paper, but it also provides the stability that the Indian team was missing during the crunch matches in the past.

Given they are confident in their quest of beating Australia in the WTC Final, Rohit Sharma can script history if all three boxes are clicked during the game.

The match starts on June 7th at the Oval in London.