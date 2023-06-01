Play the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka or pull out: ACC to PCB - Reports

With each passing day, a new stipulation or suggested change gets added to the Asia Cup 2023 saga that has made enough headlines for reasons unrelated to cricket. Following the IPL 2023 Final, where all Asian Cricket Council (ACC) members, barring PCB representatives, were present, Jay Shah – BCCI secretary and ACC chief, clarified his stance on PCB’s hybrid model, saying the Asia Cup will happen in Sri Lanka only, and that, the PCB has to abide by it, else they can pull out.

Although no formal announcement is made public, as per a report in the Telegraph India, sources close to the information have revealed PCB chief Najam Sethi will be informed about the same in the next ACC meeting.

It must be noted Pakistan was the original host for this year’s Asia Cup, and upon receiving reservations from the BCCI over their team coming to Pakistan and playing a multi-team event series there, the PCB proposed a hybrid model - which also got denied by the Indian board.

That model stated four or five matches will be played in Pakistan, while India will play its games in the UAE. The BCCI played down this idea citing unfavourable weather conditions in the UAE during September.

However, as reported earlier, Jay Shah had invited top bosses from ACB, BCB and SLC for the IPL 2023 Final – and after informal discussions around the same, all agreed to play the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka, with the Island nation also agreeing to host the tournament on short notice.

Meanwhile, PCB, on several occasions earlier, said if Asia Cup 2023 rights were snatched from them, there is a higher chance their government might not allow Pakistan to travel to India for the 50-over World Cup later this year. Given the ACC is set to inform about their call to play Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, the PCB could be prompted to take extreme measures.

Besides, the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice are currently in Lahore seeking assurance from Pakistan over their participation in the World Cup.

Following regular meetings with Najam Sethi over on their short visit to Lahore, it is learnt that both ICC bosses have been informed about Pakistan’s stance on the whole episode.

While the final schedule for the 2023 World Cup will be revealed on the sidelines of the World Test Championship final, it remains to be seen if Pakistan decides to participate or not.