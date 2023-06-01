China enhances air power along Line of Actual Control, reveal satellite images

The expansion of airfields by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since 2020 has enhanced its military's capabilities to conduct multiple ranges of operations and counter comparative advantages of India in some areas, as per an analysis of recent satellite imagery.



The report on the analysis of the satellite imagery from LAC was published by the Hindustan Times.



The changes observed in the satellite imagery since the military standoff began in May 2020 on the LAC show that Beijing has been massively expanding airfields, helipads, railway facilities, missile bases, roads and bridges.

ALSO READ | Xi Jinping tells national security team to prepare for ‘worst case scenarios’, warns of ‘stormy seas’ China carries out expansion to create a offensive capabilities The expansion is being carried out for creating a range of offensive capabilities and for the faster deployment of troops, as stated in the report published by the Hindustan Times.



The analysis of satellite images of airfields at Hotan, Ngari Gunsa and Lhasa shows the Chinese authorities have either expanded their facilities by creating new runways and hardened shelters, which are designed for the protection of combat jets, and constructing new military operations and support buildings.



The three airfields of China were selected for analysis due to their locations, which were opposite strategic positions of India and on the basis of their use in current operations amid a military standoff with India, which has severely hit the bilateral relations between the two countries.



According to the report, the Intel Lab's geo-intelligence researcher Damien Symon said that developments which have surfaced at these three airfields and even at other regions along the border clearly indicate “China’s strategic intention to bolster its military capabilities and offset India’s advantages in the area”.

WATCH | India and China hold in-person diplomatic talks in New Delhi | 'Frank and open' discussions “The ongoing construction activities, along with significant and diverse deployments at these sites, including the use of UAVs and advanced aircraft, underscore China’s efforts to enhance its offensive capabilities, especially in light of the active border situation with India,” he added.



“It is crucial to recognise these developments fundamentally transform the dynamics of air warfare, extending China’s operational range and presenting challenges to India’s deterrence strategies,” Symon further stated.



Air Vice Marshal (retired) Manmohan Bahadur, who had once served as an aviator in the Ladakh region, stated that the Chinese government has used the last three years to find ways for countering the comparative advantages of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) in the region.



“The IAF could carry the war to them because of these advantages. Most of the Indian airbases are along the foothills and the aircraft could take off with larger [weapons] payload,” said Bahadur, while speaking to the Hindustan Times. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.