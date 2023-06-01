Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse review: A dazzlingly spectacular multiversal adventure

Swinging back onto the silver screen with electrifying finesse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, a sequel to 2018's phenomenal Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (these titles can be a mouthful, can't they? I am going to skip 'Spider-Man' hereon) whisks the audiences away on another exhilarating journey through parallel dimensions. A lot like the original, the sequel is a true cinematic marvel, proving that when it comes to superhero cinema, there's no parallel universe quite like the Spider-Verse. These movies really do blow everything else out of the water, and do it with flamboyance. While the wow factor does not match the original, for me anyway, in some ways it is a better and grander experience. Except for a very small caveat that I will talk about later, I found Across the Spider-Verse pretty much flawless.

What Across the Spider-Verse is all about? Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson and written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham, Across the Spider-Verse is set a few years after the first film. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the endearing Afro-Latino teenage web-slinger that we met earlier receives an unexpected visit from Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), his love interest, bearing a mission of cosmic proportions. Their task? To safeguard the multitude of Spider-People across countless universes from the clutches of the nefarious Spot, whose catastrophic actions threaten to unravel reality itself.

Embarking on a mind-bending journey through the Multiverse with universes as varied as an amalgam of Mumbai and Manhattan, a futuristic New York, a parallel earth that is visually a 3D watercolour painting, a punk rock version of jolly old London, and a Lego world, Miles encounters the defenders of the Spider-Verse known as the Spider-Society, led by the Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, who we met briefly in the post-credits of the original film.

Meanwhile, Miles finds himself grappling with divergent viewpoints on combating the perilous new threat. As his inner conflicts intensify, Miles must navigate a path that redefines his very notion of heroism, all in a desperate bid to save those he cherishes most.

Is Across the Spider-Verse worth watching? I suspect I am going to end up watching this film multiple times in theatres. I did watch it with rapt attention, but much like the original, it is easy to miss so much in this film because there is a lot going on in every moment. The visual style of the film is sort of breathtaking. It is reminiscent of the psychedelia of the original, only turned up 11. There are once again deliberate imperfections, such as the colour bleed in the skylines to mimic the classic CMYK printing process that work well in enhancing the overall experience. But Across the Spider-Verse goes further, much further than its predecessor.

To give you an idea, watching this film is like really quickly absorbing an exceptionally well-written graphic novel packed with stunning, varied art.

Across the Spider-verse unfolds with a rhythm that keeps you hooked, immersing you in a world where each panel comes alive in breathtaking detail. With each frame meticulously crafted, this film treats viewers to a kaleidoscope of artistry, offering a feast for the senses. Every scene, whether action-packed or sombre, displays distinctive small touches that make make it a visual odyssey. Each frame appears meticulously crafted. Every brushstroke, every splash of colour, and every intricate detail bursts forth with a vibrancy that transcends reality, immersing one in a realm where anything is possible. The film significantly pushes the boundaries of imagination and bring to life a vivid and dynamic world like no other. Since the makers are not limited by the constraints of live-action, they use it to great effect and showcase a level of kinetic energy and ingenuity that is only possible through the magic of animation. The action sequences in the movie are absolutely masterful. With each action-packed moment meticulously choreographed and animated with precision, the film propels viewers into a realm where the impossible becomes breathtakingly real.

So, to answer the question, if you like watching good things, do not miss Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It encapsulates the very essence of cinematic excellence. Missing out on the film would be denying yourself the sheer delight of witnessing pure awesomeness unfolding on the silver screen. However, there is that small caveat that I talked about earlier. A climax that's actually a cliffhanger I am all for movie endings that tease the next chapter of a franchise. That's totally fine. But I do believe that every film should have a definitive ending regardless of whether it is getting a sequel or not. Across the Spider-Verse, without spoiling anything, ends with the promise of a big battle, not the battle itself. But since the film is such a fantastic experience otherwise, it did not matter overmuch. But it needed to be said.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a masterpiece and already the best superhero movie of the year.

