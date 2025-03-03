At least one person died and several others were left injured after a car rammed into a crowd in Germany's Mannheim on Monday (Mar 3).

In other news, France and the United Kingdom have proposed a partial one-month ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Hamas leader’s presence at a rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir prompted Israel to reach out to India, hoping New Delhi would list Hamas on its terror list.

Germany: Two dead after car slams into crowd in Mannheim, police declare ‘life-threatening situation’

Several people sustained injuries, and two died after a car rammed into a crowd in the western German city of Mannheim, according to reports on Monday (March 3).

France, UK propose partial one-month Ukraine truce: What’s covered, what’s not?

France and the United Kingdom have put forward a proposal for a limited one-month ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. This truce would cover attacks on air, sea, and energy infrastructure but would not extend to ground combat. The plan was outlined by French President Emmanuel Macron and his foreign minister, Jean-Noël Barrot.

With Hamas in PoK, Israel reaches out to India for group’s terror listing

Days after Hamas leader’s presence at a rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Israel has reached out to India, pointing to concerns over the group and highlighting its nexus with Pakistan-based terror groups. Israel has urged and hoped that New Delhi will list Hamas on its terror list.

Kremlin accuses Zelensky of not wanting peace, blames him for clash with Trump

The Kremlin on Monday (Mar 3) accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of not wanting peace, blaming him for the clash with US President Donald Trump at the White House last week.

Who was Shahzadi Khan? UP woman accused of killing child in UAE, executed on Feb 15, says MEA

Shahzadi Khan, a woman from Uttar Pradesh in India sentenced to death for killing a child in the UAE, was executed on February 15, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed the Delhi High Court on Monday (Mar 3).

Trump invites freed Israeli hostage to White House after he recounts days in captivity

US President Donald Trump invited freed Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi to meet him this week, Sharabi’s brother told Israeli media on Sunday (Mar 2).

Trump claims he’s the only US prez who didn’t ‘surrender’ Ukraine’s land to Putin, but history says otherwise

President Donald Trump on Monday (March 3) claimed that he is the only American leader who has not allowed Ukraine to lose territory to Russia.

Himani Narwal murder case: Police reveal accused killed her with ‘mobile charger cable’

Haryana Police said on Monday (Mar 3) that they have arrested one person in connection with the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, according to news agency ANI.

Ranveer Allahbadia granted permission to resume 'The Ranveer Show' subject to 'morality' standards

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia has been granted permission by the Supreme Court to resume his podcast, The Ranveer Show. The SC has granted permission on condition that Ranveer maintains standards of decency and morality on the show.

BCCI secretary reacts to Congress worker Shama Mohamed calling India skipper Rohit 'fat'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has called out Congress worker Shama Mohamed for her remarks on India skipper Rohit Sharma's fitness. Mohamed, in an apparent dig, called Rohit 'fat' in a social media post but deleted it after a huge backlash.