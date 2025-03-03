US President Donald Trump invited freed Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi to meet him this week, Sharabi’s brother told Israeli media on Sunday (Mar 2).

Sharon Sharabi said that Trump will meet his brother at the White House on Tuesday (Mar 4) along with other released captives, whom he did not name. He was invited after the US president watched him describe the violence and severe hunger he endured on Israeli television.

Eli Sharabi was released from Gaza after being held hostage for 16 months by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Excerpts from his interview on Israel’s Channel 12 “were shown to Trump, with English subtitles, and he was shocked once again, but also expressed great sympathy for those who survived captivity,” his brother said, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Sharabi and two other hostages, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami, were released on February 8 after being in captivity for nearly 500 days. Their health condition outraged Israelis and Trump.

In the television interview, Sharabi described his experience in captivity. He recalled being tied up, losing consciousness, and dealing with extreme hunger.

“I remember not being able to fall asleep because of the pain,” he said. “The ropes are already digging into your flesh, and every movement makes you want to scream.”

Trump donor to facilitate trip

According to his brother, Sharabi will fly to the US aboard a plane provided by Miriam Adelson, a major Trump donor. However, there was no confirmation from the US or Israeli officials about the meeting.

“Tomorrow morning, we’re boarding the plane with Mrs Adelson’s kind help. We’ll arrive to see Trump and explain to him up close the urgency of continuing the first stage or beginning the second stage – it doesn’t really matter,” Sharon Sharabi said, referring to the fragile ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Who is Eli Sharabi?

Eli Sharabi was kidnapped from his home in Be’eri kibbutz by the amed group during the October 7, 2023, attack. His family dog was shot while his British-born wife Lianne and two teenage daughters were locked in a safe room, which was set on fire. Sharabi learned that his family was killed that day after his release.

Sharabi’s other brother, Yossi, was also taken hostage the same day. He died early last year in captivity when the Israeli army bombed a building close to where he was being held, according to the Israeli military.

(With inputs from agencies)