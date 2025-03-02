Israel announced the adoption of a US-backed proposal for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza during the Ramzan and Passover period on Sunday (March 2).

"Israel adopts the framework of US Presidential envoy Steve Witkoff for a temporary ceasefire during the Ramadan and Passover period," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a post on the social media platform X.

The Israeli PM's office said the decision was taken "following a security discussion chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and with the participation of the Defense Minister, senior security establishment officials and the negotiating team".

Netanyahu's office explained that on the very first day of the proposed framework, "half of the living and deceased hostages will be released and upon its conclusion – if agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire – the remaining living and deceased hostages will be released".

"Steve Witkoff proposed the framework on extending the ceasefire after gaining the impression that, at present, there was no possibility of bridging between the positions of the sides on ending the war, and that additional time was required for talks on a permanent ceasefire," the Israeli PM's office said in a separate post on X.

It also said that Israel has agreed on the proposal but Hamas has "until now, clung to its rejection of this framework".

"Israel is trying to reset the situation to zero by mixing the cards," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem told Al Araby TV in response to the proposed framework.

Israel has said that if Hamas changes its position, "Israel will immediately enter into negotiations on the overall details of the Witkoff framework".

"While Hamas has repeatedly violated the agreement, Israel has not been found in violation. According to the agreement, Israel could return to fighting after the 42nd day if it gains the impression that the negotiations have been ineffective," Netanyahu's office said.