Several people sustained injuries, and at least two died after a car rammed into a crowd in the western German city of Mannheim, according to reports on Monday (March 3).

The perpetrator of the attack has been arrested, according to a police source cited by AFP.

The incident occurred as people gathered to take part in carnival season celebrations.

The German Police declared a "life-threatening situation" in the centre of Mannheim following unconfirmed media reports that a vehicle had driven into a group of people.

Police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm did not provide specific details but confirmed that authorities had urged residents "to avoid the inner city area" as emergency services launched a large-scale response, according to AFP.

"According to current findings, a car drove into a group of people in Mannheim city center. According to the current status of the investigation, one person was killed and several people were injured. No information can be given yet on the number and severity of the injuries. As part of the search measures that were immediately initiated, a suspect was identified and arrested," the police statement read.

