Haryana Police said on Monday (Mar 3) that they have arrested one person in connection with the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, according to news agency ANI.

The revelation comes after the body of the 22-year-old Congress worker was found stuffed in a suitcase on Friday (Feb 28) in Haryana's Rohtak.

According to the police, the accused, Sachin, is married and runs a mobile shop in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

Krishan Kumar Rao, ADGP, Rohtak Range, said, “Accused Sachin, who runs a mobile shop in Jhajjar, has been arrested. The accused and the deceased had met through social media, and he used to visit her house. She used to stay alone in Vijay Nagar Rohtak. On February 27, he came to her house, and they had a fight over something, and he killed her with the help of a mobile charger cable.”

“After this, he took her jewellery, phone, laptop to his shop in Jhajjar. The accused later packed the body of the deceased in a suitcase kept in the house and threw it in the bushes near the Sampla bus stand. We will take the remand of the accused, and during the remand, it will be known why there was a fight between them... There was also financial transaction between them, we will also verify that. All things will be verified during the investigation,” he added.

Rao also confirmed the arrest, saying, “He (accused Sachin) has been arrested from Delhi. The accused was already married. His family was not aware of the deceased.”

Bite marks found on accused

Reportedly, the police also found bite marks and scratches on the hands of the accused caused by Himani in self-defence. The accused took away her gold chain and rings before disposing of the body.

The brother of the deceased, Jatin, demanded death penalty for the accused after he was arrested.

“One accused has been arrested, and today we will cremate her (Himani Narwal). A lot of rumours are being spread in the media. I request the media not to spread misinformation. We will get justice. We still don't know who the accused is; the police have not given us any information. We want the death penalty for the accused,” he told ANI.

