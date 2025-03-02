A woman named Himani Narwal, who was a worker of the Indian Congress party, was allegedly murdered in Haryana's Rohtak just a day before the state municipal election on Friday (Feb 28). Her dead body was recovered in a big suitcase near a bus stand. The 23-year-old was a office-bearer of the Youth Congress in Rohtak.

A scarf was wrapped around her neck with blood stains on her nose and clothes when the body was recovered from a blue suitcase.

The mother of the deceased alleged that the election and the party claimed her daughter's life.

"She made some enemies due to that. These (perpetrators) could be even from the party, they could be her friends too...She was at home on 28th February...We received a phone call from Police Station (regarding the incident)," Savita, Himani's mother told news agency ANI.

She further claimed that Himani was very close to the wife of the former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

"I won't perform her last rites until she gets justice...Yes there was (a family dispute), we lived in a little fear. I took my son to BSF camp from here...My elder son was killed in 2011 and we never received justice. So, I took him (another son) to BSF camp to save his life...After election, she had become a little disillusioned with the party. She said that she wanted a job and that she didn't want to work much for the party...," Himani's mother said.

Who was Himani Narwal?

Narwal hailed from the Kathura village in Sonepat and was seen with Congress' Rahul Gandhi during the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" (a political campaign by Congress).

She was known for performing with Haryanvi folk artistes at Congress rallies and social events.

On the social media platform X, Narwal's account mentioned her as the Indian Youth Congress vice president.

“During my tenure in Youth Congress, my younger sister @himani_narwal was the District Vice President of Rohtak Rural. Be it Bharat Jodo Yatra or any organisational programme, Himani fulfilled every responsibility very well,” former Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV said on X.

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said that she was actively campaigned alongside Bhupinder Hooda and Deepinder Hooda during the Haryana assembly election.

Meanwhile, local media reported that Narwal's father and brother had died mysteriously some time back. Her father had committed suicide and one of her brothers was reportedly murdered.

(With inputs from agencies)