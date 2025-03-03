France and the United Kingdom have put forward a proposal for a limited one-month ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. This truce would cover attacks on air, sea, and energy infrastructure but would not extend to ground combat. The plan was outlined by French President Emmanuel Macron and his foreign minister, Jean-Noël Barrot.

Advertisment

What does the partial truce involve?

Speaking on Monday, Barrot explained the purpose of the proposal, saying, “Such a truce on air, sea and energy infrastructure would allow us to determine whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is acting in good faith when he commits to a truce. And that’s when real peace negotiations could start.”

Also read: Kremlin accuses Zelensky of not wanting peace, blames him for clash with Trump

Advertisment

According to Macron, the plan is designed as a first step towards broader peace efforts. In an interview with Le Figaro on Sunday, he said that European ground troops would not be deployed in Ukraine during this initial phase.

“There will be no European troops on Ukrainian soil in the coming weeks,” he said while en route to London for a European leaders' meeting hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Also read: WATCH | Zelensky says ready to resign in exchange of NATO membership for Ukraine

Advertisment

Macron added that this period could be used to push for negotiations that might take several weeks, after which troops could be deployed if a peace deal is reached. However, he did not provide details on how the ceasefire involving air, sea, and energy infrastructure would be monitored.

How has Ukraine responded?

When asked about the proposal in London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "I’m aware of everything.”

Also read: ‘US support needed’: Starmer announces $2bn package to Ukraine for air missiles after defence summit

Is the UK fully committed to the plan?

Despite Macron’s statements, the UK has not officially endorsed the truce proposal. On Monday, British Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard refrained from confirming the details, saying, “That’s not a plan that we currently recognise.”

He added that multiple options were being discussed among the UK, France, and other allies but declined to comment further on specific proposals.

Also read: ‘Don’t come’: Trump cancelled Zelensky’s Washington visit until Macron stepped in to save the day

While no formal agreement on a partial ceasefire has been reached, the initiative is seen as a significant diplomatic move. France and the UK’s discussions come at a time when Western support for Ukraine is being reassessed, after a tense meeting between Zelensky and former US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)