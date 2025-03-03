The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has called out Congress worker Shama Mohamed for her remarks on India skipper Rohit Sharma's fitness. Mohamed, in an apparent dig, called Rohit 'fat' in a social media post but deleted soon after a huge backlash.

Advertisment

"It's very unfortunate that this kind of remark for our captain has come from a person who is on a responsible post, especially at a time when Team India is playing an ICC tournament and the team is all set to play the semi-final match," Saikia was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Also Read: India spinner Varun started playing cricket at 26, before that he wanted to be 'an architect or make movies'

"It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy..." Mohamed said as reported by ANI in defence of her comment.

Advertisment

What Shama Mohamed said about Rohit?

"Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had," Shama had posted on X on Monday (Mar 2).

The comments came on the day India beat new Zealand in their last group-stage match in Champions Trophy in Dubai. India finished as the only team with a win in all three games in the group stage.

Advertisment

The Men in Blue now face ICC tournament nemesis Australia in the first semi-final on March 4 in Dubai. The last time India and Australia faced each other in ODIs was the ODI World Cup 2023 Final on November 19, 2023 which Australia had won.