India's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has revealed that he wanted to become an architect or make movies before he picked up cricket at 26. The spinner is now the red-hot thing as India chase the Champions Trophy title in the ongoing tournament.

Playing his first game in the ICC tournament, Varun picked up 5/42 as India beat New Zealand by 44 runs despite scoring just 249. With the five-for in his second ODI, Varun now has almost booked his place in the semis against Australia on March 4.

Talking to reporters after the game, Varun revealed that he's happy with how things are going on since he started playing cricket.

“So, I started cricket very late, pretty late, when I was 26 I started cricket, so before that my dreams were all building, being an architect and making movies,” he said after the match.

“I’ve had different career paths, so it has been different, after 26 is what I started dreaming about cricket and all those things are happening, so yeah, it’s been good right now,” the spinner added.

The spinner has been a late inclusion in the India squad after his sensational performance in T20Is against England prior to the tournament.

Varun made his ODI debut against England which followed the T20Is before being included in the Champions Trophy squad. The mystery spinner sat out first two games but was given a chance against New Zealand and proved his worth.

His performance in Dubai came full circle after the debacle in 2021 T20 World Cup due to which he was dropped from the side before making a comeback last year.

It'll now be interesting to see the playing XI India select for the semi-final game against Australia because a bowler can't sit out after taking a five-for in only his second ODI.