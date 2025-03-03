New Zealand pacer Matt Henry said that 'knowing the conditions' helped India win in last Champions Trophy group-stage match on Mar 2 in Dubai. With the win, India finished on top of Group A and will now face Australia in the first semi-final on Tuesday (Mar 4) also in Dubai.

“I think, obviously, the way to have four frontline spinners was a really effective way to play. I think having that luxury of knowing (conditions)…they played to the conditions beautifully. That was probably the challenge for us,” Henry said during the post-match press conference.

“We knew that they were going to play the four spinners. They bowled beautifully. They read the situation and the conditions well. Yeah, unfortunately, we couldn’t get across the line,” he added.

Batting first, India were restricted to 249/9 in 50 overs with Henry picking up 5/42. New Zealand, however, could not chase the target and were dismissed for 205.

All four Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy took at least one wicket each as the Kiwis lost their first game of the tournament.

For India, Chakaravarthy was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with 5/42 in 10 overs - his first five-for in ODIs for India. The spinner has been a late inclusion in the India squad after his sensational performance in T20Is against England prior to the tournament.

Varun made his ODI debut against England which followed the T20Is before being included in the Champions Trophy squad. The mystery spinner sat out first two games but was given a chance against New Zealand and proved his worth.

It'll now be interesting to see the playing XI India select for the semi-final game against Australia because a bowler can't sit out after taking a five-for in only his second ODI.