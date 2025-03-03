Ace India batter Virat Kohli touched Axar Patel’s feet in a light moment during India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy tie in Dubai. On Sunday evening (Mar 2), India beat the Kiwis by 44 runs to finish at the top of Group A. However, during the second innings, after Axar removed Kane Williamson on the last ball of his spell, Kohli rushed to him to touch his feet, indicating how crucial Kane’s dismissal was.

Advertisment

Watch the Video –

India batted first in their final league game in Dubai. After losing three wickets inside the Powerplay, including (that of) Kohli's, who got out caught at point (on 11) - courtesy of a Glenn Phillips’ blinder, Axar and Shreyas steadied India’s sinking ship. The pair added 98 runs for the fourth wicket before Axar miscued one off Rachin Ravindra on a well-made 42.

Advertisment

Hardik Pandya produced a stunning show at the end, and alongside Iyer’s heroics (79), India scored 249 for nine in the first innings.

Spin was always going to play a massive role in this game, which it did as the Indian spinners picked nine of the ten fallen wickets. While mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy starred with the ball, picking his maiden five-for, Patel’s contribution was crucial (throughout).

The left-handed all-rounder grabbed a stunner earlier at the third man, accounting for Rachin before bowling a tighter spell of one for 32 in ten overs to help India win its group-stage match.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, (at a time) when Kane was busy stitching partnerships with the middle order, he looked like breaking India’s streak. Batting on 81 in the 41st over, Kane looked composed at the crease, trying to find ways to score runs and cut the target deficit. Coming down the track to Axar on the last ball of his spell, Kane missed the line and length altogether, eventually walking off without looking back, with gloveman KL Rahul completing an easy stumping.

India to face Australia in semis

Beating New Zealand meant India’s semis opponent would be Australia, facing them on Tuesday in Dubai.

While Australia emerged victorious against India in two ICC finals in 2023, beating them in the WTC Final and the ODI World Cup Final, the Men in Blue took revenge at last year’s T20 World Cup in the Americas by beating them in the group stage.

(With inputs from agencies)