India secured a semifinal showdown with Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy after a commanding 44-run victory over New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Wrist-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy stole the spotlight, claiming a stellar 5-42 in just his second ODI, the best bowling figures of the tournament so far. His efforts helped India bowl out New Zealand for 205 in 45.3 overs, ensuring they topped Group A.

Chakaravarthy’s Impact

India’s decision to include Chakaravarthy paid off handsomely, with skipper Rohit Sharma explaining the rationale behind the selection.

"Varun brings something different to the table, and we wanted to see what he could offer. Now, we have a good headache ahead of the next game. If he gets it right, he’s very difficult to read," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Chakaravarthy, who was named Player of the Match, admitted he was initially nervous but gained confidence as the game progressed.

"I was nervous early on, having not played many ODIs for India. But as the match went on, I felt better. Virat, Rohit, Shreyas, and Hardik all encouraged me to stay calm. I found out last night that I would be playing, so I was excited but also a bit anxious. The pitch wasn’t a rank turner, but if you bowled in the right areas, it helped. It was a complete team effort with Kuldeep, Jadeja, Axar, and even the pacers contributing," he said.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer’s composed 79, along with a crucial 98-run stand with Axar Patel (42), guided India to a competitive total.

"Finishing strong was important. New Zealand is a quality team and has been playing well recently. After losing early wickets, the Axar-Shreyas partnership was crucial. With our strong bowling attack, we were confident in defending the total," Rohit added.

India will now face Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai, a rematch of the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad, where India fell short. Rohit acknowledged the challenge ahead.

"Mistakes happen, but what matters is correcting them. Australia has a great track record in ICC tournaments, so we must focus on executing our plans well. Looking forward to the game and hoping to turn things in our favour this time," he said.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will face South Africa in the second semifinal at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Captain Mitchell Santner admitted the pitch conditions in Dubai caught them off guard.

"The wicket was slower than expected and turned more than in previous games. India controlled the middle overs well. Shreyas batted superbly, and Hardik finished strongly. With four quality spinners, they made it tough for us," Santner said.

As both teams prepare for the knockout stage, the stakes are higher than ever. With India and Australia set for a thrilling battle, cricket fans can expect a high-voltage encounter in Dubai.