Glenn Phillips is a fantastic fielder, perhaps the best in this age and time (of cricket), and his blinder to remove Virat Kohli in Dubai is just one example of it. Diving to his right in a microsecond to pluck a ball racing past him towards his right at a lightening speed was a testament to his athleticism and catching skills, leaving his teammates and batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma in utter disbelief.

While Kohli stood there as shocked as anyone watching the game live, his wife, sitting in the stands, held her head in disappointment.

After Kohli played the cut shot off seamer Matt Henry, the sound of the bat (it made) felt like the ball would rush towards the boundary, only for Phillips’ superhuman effort to stop it from doing so.

Even those calling out the over at the time were amazed at how well Phillips had taken the catch in a fraction of second.

Watch the catch and reaction-

India’s top-order fails

India batted first in their last league match against New Zealand in Dubai, with the openers, captain Rohit Sharma and his deputy Shubman Gill, failing to repeat their previous game’s heroics. The duo departed early inside the Powerplay, when Rohit got out on 15 to seamer Kyle Jamison, while Henry accounted for Gill on just two.

Kohli, who scored a hundred in the previous tie against Pakistan, looked like his old self, scoring a couple of fours. He then decided to accelerate his innings, attempting to take on Henry. On the fifth ball of the seventh over, Kohli opened his arms, trying to smash a boundary on the offside, only for Phillips to grab it and stun the world.

The batting pair of Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel steadied the ship, helping India cross the 100-run mark inside the 25th over.

Meanwhile, should India win this contest, they will take on Australia in the Champions Trophy semis in Dubai, but if New Zealand prevail, the Men in Blue will take on the Proteas.

(With inputs from agencies)