New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips produced a jaw-dropping moment in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as he took an incredible one-handed catch to dismiss Indian batter Virat Kohli for just 11 runs. The much-anticipated Group A match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium witnessed high-intensity action, with Kohli’s dismissal proving to be a turning point.

Seeing width on the delivery, Kohli went for a cut shot, and the ball went to the right of Phillips at point. With just 0.62 seconds to react to it, Phillips dove to his right and completed the catch with his outstretched hand. Virat Kohli stood there in disbelief while Anushka Sharma was seen nodding her head in disbelief.

Another milestone for Kohli

Kohli, playing his milestone 300th ODI, was expected to deliver a strong performance, but his innings was cut short by Phillips’ brilliance in the field. The New Zealand all-rounder who can also keep wickets is known for his sharp reflexes and has already made a name for himself with stunning catches throughout the tournament, and this spectacular effort further solidified his reputation as one of the finest fielders in world cricket today.

Watch the video here:

The Indian team, asked to bat first, found itself in a spot of bother. Matt Henry’s two wickets, along with Kyle Jamieson’s early blow, put the Men in Blue in a precarious position, as India lost their top-order early into their innings.

In 300 ODIs, Virat Kohli has scored 14,096 runs at an average of 58.01 and a strike rate of 93.40, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties, boasting a best score of 183. Having already overtaken Ponting on the all-time run charts, Kohli is now just 138 runs away from second-placed Kumar Sangakkara. However, he remains 4,330 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar, who still tops the list.