India batter Karun Nair finished his domestic season with a century as his team Vidarbha won its third Ranji Trophy title on Sunday (Mar 2). Nair scored 86 in the first innings and 135 in Vidarbha's second innings as the final ended in a draw.

Nair was sensational this season, scoring nine hundreds for his team across formats. He also finished as the fourth-highest run getter in the Ranji season with 863 runs in 16 innings of nine matches. Nair scored four tons in the Ranji Trophy along with two fifties and averaged almost 54 throughout the season.

The 33-year-old batter, who is only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to hit a triple ton in Tests, has the highest first-class score of 328.

Nair was particularly impressive during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2024-25, where he scored 779 runs in eight innings at an astonishing average of 389.50 with five hundreds and a fifty.

He went on to break the world record for most runs without being dismissed in List A cricket as he hit 542 runs before he got out for the first time in the season. Nair overtook New Zealand batter James Franklin's record of 527 runs without being dismissed in 2010 to set a new milestone.

In the shortest format during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Nair hit 255 runs in six innings with three fifties at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 177.

His form got him in the news and he was backed by various former cricketers to be selected in India's squad for the ongoing Champions Trophy but he failed to make the cut, with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar 'not able to find room for him.'

The batter, going through excellent form, however, kept the selectors on toes for a place in the Test team when India travel to England for the five-match tour in June later this year.