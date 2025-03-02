Pakistan is Champions Trophy 2025 host, but Dubai, the alternative venue chosen for all India matches, including the knockouts, has somehow become the focal point. After several players and broadcasters pointed this out, saying it benefits India, as unlike the remaining seven teams, they have to stay in the same hotel and train and play at the same venue throughout, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq launched a scathing attack, urging every board to boycott the IPL in its protest.

Advertisment

Owing to tense cross-border relations between the arch-rivals, the Indian government refused to send its team to Pakistan for the eight-team tournament, persuading the apex body to convince the PCB to accept the hybrid model. The PCB declined to accept the hybrid model initially. but later agreed to it, putting some conditions in place in return, which the Indian board accepted.

Also read | Champions Trophy: Jansen unfazed by semis pressure as South Africa enter familiar knockout territory

After that, the PCB and the ICC picked Dubai as the alternative option for all India games. During the tournament, India won their two contested matches—against Bangladesh and Pakistan—qualifying for the semis. Even in the last four, India will face its opponent in Dubai on Tuesday (Mar 4), while New Zealand’s semis clash is scheduled for Wednesday (Mar 5) in Lahore.

Advertisment

Also read | Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, South Africa to travel to UAE to avoid lack of preparation time

Speaking on a local channel, Inzamam said India and BCCI cannot decide which teams play when and where, adding the other boards must step up and speak up against it, urging all of them, including their top cricketers, to boycott the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Inzamam also reminded other boards of how the BCCI prioritises its players and cricket by not allowing them to play in other franchise leagues worldwide.

"Keep aside the Champions Trophy. Top players participate in the IPL, but Indian players don't participate in other leagues. Other boards should stop sending their players to IPL. If you (BCCI) don't release your players for leagues, then other boards should take a stance," Inzamam said while speaking on a Pakistani TV channel, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Advertisment

Pakistan out of Champions Trophy

Hosting an ICC event after 29 years, Pakistan failed to advance to the semis. After losing to New Zealand in the tournament’s curtain raiser in Karachi, Pakistan lost their next match to India in Dubai, virtually getting knocked out of the competition.

However, mathematically, they were still in the competition unless their last league game against Bangladesh got washed out, leaving them winless. With that, Pakistan became the second host nation after Kenya (2000) to not win a single game in an edition.

(With inputs from agencies)