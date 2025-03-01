The Champions Trophy 2025 is in the business end as teams prepare for the semifinal clashes set to take place next week. India, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa will play in the semifinal. However, a logistical issue will see both Australia and South Africa travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), despite only one team set to feature in the semis.

Australia, South Africa to travel to UAE to avoid lack of preparation

Under the hybrid model, the opponent paired up with India in the semifinal will play in Dubai while the opponent paired up with New Zealand will play in Lahore. However, the final positions of neither India nor New Zealand are guaranteed meaning their opponents are yet to be determined in the semis. In this case, to avoid a lack of preparation and logistical issues the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to fly both Australia and South Africa to UAE.

In this scenario, the team paired with India will stay in the UAE to play their semifinal clash on Tuesday (Mar 4) while the team which will be paired up with New Zealand will travel back to Pakistan.

At the time of writing, according to prominent cricket website Espncricinfo, Australia are already on their way to UAE while South Africa will leave for the Gulf nation once their match against England is over (in case they secure qualification). The ICC is also prepared to send Afghanistan to UAE in case they secure the unlikely semifinal spot if South Africa lose to England by a big margin.

When are the semis?

The semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday (Mar 4 and 5) in Dubai and Lahore respectively. India’s semifinal will be on Tuesday, Mar 4 while New Zealand’s semifinal will be played on Wednesday. If India win the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025, then the final will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (Mar 9). If this is not the case, Pakistan’s Lahore will host the final on the same day.