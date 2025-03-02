South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen believes his team needs to do nothing more than usual to stand tall in the tense Champions Trophy knockout stage. As a cricketing nation, South Africa is a force to reckon with, besides being at par with perhaps the best ODI units. Having made the semis in the past two ICC events, excluding reaching their maiden WTC Final this year, Jansen feels the Proteas can get the job done this time.

Advertisment

After the Australia-Afghanistan game ended in a no result, with rain playing spoilsport, England had to beat the Proteas by a daunting margin to help Afghanistan cruise ahead, which, however, didn’t happen, as South Africa reached the Champions Trophy 2025 semis from Group B.

On Saturday, the Proteas beat England by seven wickets to finish at the top, with the Aussies placed second in the standings. Their semis opponents, however, will be determined after the India-New Zealand match in Dubai on Sunday (Mar 2). Should India beat the Kiwis, South Africa will face New Zealand in the second semis on Wednesday, but if the Blackcaps prevail, the Proteas will take on India in the first semi-final on Tuesday (Mar 4) in Dubai.

Also read | Phillips explains how New Zealand can conquer India in Champions Trophy showdown

Advertisment

Jansen, who won the Player of the Match award for his three for 39 in seven overs against England, said no change in mindset is needed for them, calling the ICC knockouts a hyped-up event.

"I wouldn't say the mindset changes it's just the occasion that's probably a bit more hyped up I guess," Jansen said after South Africa won their last group game in Karachi. "You try your processes. It's a fancy term, but for me, it's just you have your steps or your guides that you go into every match and then basically in semi-finals you just try and do that extraordinarily well."

What changes, the game or the occasion?

Advertisment

Jansen likes to treat every game important and addressed the hype around South Africa’s record in the ICC KOs, saying it’s the game and its situation that changes and the players need to play accordingly, not the mindset that requires any tinkering.

Also read | Watch: Lungi Ngidi takes one-handed stunner to sink England in final Champions Trophy group stage clash

"For me, it's just depending on where you play on what lengths to hit and then as a game develops, then try and figuring out what works and what doesn't work,” he said.

"For me personally, it's just the occasion or the situation of the game probably changes, not really mentally, if that makes sense,” the lanky seamer continued.

Advantage India

Amidst India’s stunning performances in the two-contested matches (in Dubai), the focus lately has shifted to how playing at the same venue has or will benefit them in this competition. Jansen also seconds to it.

"If we play in Dubai and it's against India, obviously they've had training and that kind of stuff, so they will be more used to the conditions.

"But we've also played in Dubai, so it's not something new. We play spin really, really well. So, I don't think it's that much or that too much of an advantage.

"I just think it all comes down to on the day who plays better,” he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies)