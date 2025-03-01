England’s hopes of ending the Champions Trophy 2025 with a win were dashed on Saturday (March 1) after they faced a batting collapse against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi. One of the moments, however, caught the eye of netizens when Lungi Ngidi took a one-handed stunner to dismiss Jamie Overton. The spectacular dismissal led to England’s batting collapse and ended the Champions Trophy 2025 without a win.

Advertisment

Ngidi steals the show

Advertisment

On the third ball of the 26th over, Overton tried to clear the mid-on fielder as he hit a shot in the air. As the ball looked destined to clear the infield, Ngidi covered the ground running backward. He then stretched his arm to catch the ball in the process completing a stunning catch. The catch left everyone stunned with commentators terming it as one of the contenders for “catch of the tournament”.

Moments later Overton was seen giving a baffled reaction as he departed for 11 off 20 as England were 129/7.

ALSO READ | Champions Trophy: Shami likely to be rested against NZ; Arshdeep to replace him- Reports



Advertisment

England bowled out for 179

England were bowled out for 179 in the final group match of the Champions Trophy 2025. In his final match as England’s white-ball captain, Jos Buttler scored 21 off 43. Joe Root was the top scorer for England with 37 off 44 while Jofra Archer (25), Ben Duckett (24) and Harry Brook (19) also got starts.

For South Africa Marco Jansen (39/3) and Wiaan Mulder (25/3) were the pick of the bowlers while spin maestro Keshav Maharaj bagged a couple of wickets.

The low score also meant South Africa technically qualified for the semis of the Champions Trophy. Even a washout would now see the Proteas in the semis considering Afghanistan can no longer catch them mathematically even in case of a defeat.