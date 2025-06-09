/Top 10 world news: California Gov to sue Trump admin over National Guard deployment; Axiom-4 launch delayed, and more

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced legal action against the Trump administration after the US president deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles without the state’s approval.

Axiom-4 mission to the ISS is delayed to 11 June 2025 due to weather. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to pilot the historic flight. Launch set for 5:30 PM IST from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.



Click on the headlines to read more

'Trump putting fuel on fire, will take him to court': California Gov Newsom to sue Trump admin over National Guard deployment

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced legal action against the Trump administration after the US president deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles without the state’s approval.

SpaceX delays Axiom-4 carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to June 11: Here's why



Originally scheduled for June 10, 2025, the launch will now take place on June 11 at 5:30 PM IST, due to unfavorable weather conditions at the launch site in Florida. The launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which marks a historic moment for India, has been postponed by a day. According to a post by ISRO and SpaceX via a post on X. The mission will launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with a backup opportunity available on 12 June at 7:37 AM ET. A live webcast will begin approximately two hours before liftoff.



New Covid variant spreads in India as active cases rise to 6,491: What is the XFG variant? - Here's all you need to know

India is seeing a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases, with the number of active infections reaching 6,491, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A portion of these cases has been linked to a new variant, known as XFG, as reported by news agency PTI, citing data from INSACOG.



‘PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL’: Trump praises himself for deploying National Guards in LA; bashes 'incompetent' Gov Newsom

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (June 9) defended his controversial decision to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles, claiming the city would have been “completely obliterated” if he had not acted.



“We counted on them”: Zelensky says 20,000 US anti-drone missiles meant for Ukraine were diverted to Middle East by Trump admin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that 20,000 anti-drone missiles originally meant for Ukraine were redirected by US President Donald Trump’s administration to American forces stationed in the Middle East.



Indian Navy gets its 2nd woman chopper pilot—Sub Lt Siddhi Dubey



Eighteen Indian Navy officers, including one woman, graduated as pilots from the Helicopter Training School at INS Rajali, near Chennai, on Monday, 9th June. Their Passing Out Parade marked the successful completion of their 22-week-long intensive flying and ground training at the Indian Naval Air Squadron-561, the largest helicopter squadron of the Indian Navy. Among those passing out and earning their ceremonial golden wings was Sub Lieutenant Siddhi Hemant Dubey, the second woman helicopter pilot of the Indian Navy. The coveted ‘golden wings’ symbolises a naval pilot’s ultimate transition from training to frontline operational readiness.



'Elon made a mistake': Musk’s father breaks silence on Trump spat, and he’s siding withthepresident

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has downplayed the recent feud between his billionaire son and US President Donald Trump, calling it a result of “stress and fatigue”. Speaking to Russian media during a visit to Moscow, Errol suggested the clash was temporary and predicted the two men would soon reconcile.



‘They’re being pushed out’: With 'Dogefather' Musk out, Trump admin is showing door toDOGEstaff - Report

Elon Musk’s exit from his White House role as a “special government employee” and his subsequent clash with US President Donald Trump is having a ripple effect across the federal government. Staffers brought in during his time are now being shown the door, some reportedly without choice.



Is Carlos Alcaraz officially one of the successors of Big Three? His titles and fitness surely favour him



Spain's Carlos Alcaraz just won one of the best matches in the history of French Open 2025 as he defended his title in come-from-behind victory in a five-set thriller against Jannik Sinner on Sunday (June 8). Alcaraz, 22, was two sets down against Sinner at 4-6, 6(4)-7(7) and then staged a comeback for ages in the longest final of French Open history.



Jessie J breaks down amid her Breast Cancer battle, shares health update

British Singer Jessie J who was recently diagnosed with Breast Cancer, broke down by sharing a series of posts on social media. She also shared what led to her instant mood shift.



















