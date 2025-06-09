/ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: Ax-4 launch delayed to Wednesday due to bad weather in Florida

Originally scheduled for June 10, 2025, the launch will now take place on June 11 at 5:30 PM IST, due to unfavorable weather conditions at the launch site in Florida. The launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which marks a historic moment for India, has been postponed by a day. Originally scheduled for June 10, 2025, the launch will now take place on June 11 at 5:30 PM IST, due to unfavorable weather conditions at the launch site in Florida.

Confirming the delay, Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO, Secretary of the Department of Space, and Chairman of the Space Commission, stated that safety remains the top priority and the rescheduling ensures optimal conditions for a successful liftoff.

(This is a developing story, stay tuned for more updates)