/'Elon made a mistake': Musk’s father breaks silence on Trump spat, and he’s siding with the president

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has downplayed the recent feud between his billionaire son and US President Donald Trump, calling it a result of “stress and fatigue”. Speaking to Russian media during a visit to Moscow, Errol suggested the clash was temporary and predicted the two men would soon reconcile.

“Give them a break,” he said during an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia. “They’ve had to get rid of all the opposition, try and put the country back on track and… do normal things. They’re very tired and stressed.”

‘It’s not unusual’: Errol Musk says tensions will pass

Errol Musk described the situation as a normal reaction under pressure. “So you can expect something like this. You know, it’s not unusual,” he said, adding that the conflict came after “five months, continuous, continuous, continuous, stress, stress, stress.”

“And then in the end, it’s just him and Trump left. Then they don’t know what to do, so they fight with each other until they can come to normal conditions,” he added.

Errol also made it clear he believed Trump would “prevail”, noting, “He’s the president. So, you know, Elon made a mistake, I think, but he’s tired, he’s stressed.”

‘It will be over tomorrow’

Errol Musk said the public spat between Musk and Trump was nothing serious, calling it “just a small thing”. “It will be over tomorrow,” he claimed.

His comments come after a week of headlines following the high-profile rift between Musk and Trump, who had previously been aligned politically.

Errol Musk attends right-wing Moscow forum

Errol Musk made these remarks after landing in Moscow for the Forum of the Future 2025, a gathering organised by Russian nationalist Konstantin Malofeyev. The event will be attended by Russian officials, Western far-right figures, and controversial personalities such as Infowars founder Alex Jones and economist Jeffrey Sachs, who has criticised Western military support for Ukraine.

According to organisers, the forum will focus on topics like “foreign policy and national priorities”, “culture and traditional values”, and a panel titled “MAGA in Russia”.