‘They’re being pushed out’: With 'Dogefather' Musk out, Trump admin is showing door to DOGE staff - Report

Elon Musk’s exit from his White House role as a “special government employee” and his subsequent clash with US President Donald Trump is having a ripple effect across the federal government. Staffers brought in during his time are now being shown the door, some reportedly without choice.

According to a report by The Washington Post, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which 'Dogefather' Musk championed, is now seeing its influence decline. Many agencies are reversing the mass dismissals that took place under former President Donald Trump’s efforts to shrink the federal workforce.

DOGE staffers quietly removed from FAA roles

At the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), several staffers with ties to Musk’s SpaceX were stripped of their access and titles. As of 2 June, Brady Glantz, Samuel Smeal, Tom Kiernan and Theodore Malaska were no longer listed as “senior advisers to the administrator.” Their online profiles inside the FAA now show no job title, no department, no manager, not even an email address.

Sources told the Post that managers explained their removal by noting the team owed its creation and power to an executive order, not an act of Congress, and that Musk was stepping down after his term as a “special government employee” ended.

“So they’re being pushed out,” one employee told the POst.

Musk-Trump fallout accelerated the shake-up

The shift comes amid a falling-out between Musk and Trump, who once appeared to be close. Relations turned sour when Musk publically denounced Trump's 'big beautiful' tax spending bill.

As a result, DOGE’s support within the Trump faction has collapsed.

White House insists DOGE mission will continue

Despite the exodus of Musk-aligned staff, the Trump administration says its commitment to government efficiency remains firm.

“DOGE is in the DNA of the federal government, and the president is committed to seeing this mission through,” said White House spokesperson Harrison Fields.

Officials added that the White House has proposed more than $160 billion in agency budget cuts starting October, including a request to cancel $9 billion in global health and public broadcasting funds. These proposals aim to test Congress’s support for continuing DOGE’s cost-cutting efforts.