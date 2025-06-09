/‘PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL’: Trump praises himself for deploying National Guards in LA; bashes 'incompetent' Gov Newsom

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (June 9) defended his controversial decision to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles, claiming the city would have been “completely obliterated” if he had not acted.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump congratulated himself for what he called a “great decision” and launched personal attacks on California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

“The very incompetent ‘Governor,’ Gavin Newscum, and ‘Mayor,’ Karen Bass, should be saying, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL. WE WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, SIR,’” Trump wrote.

He accused both leaders of “lying” by describing the protests as peaceful and claimed that pictures and videos showed clear violence and destruction.

“We will always do what is needed to keep our Citizens SAFE, so we can, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.

Newsom to sue Trump over ‘illegal’ deployment

Governor Newsom has announced that California will take Trump to court, arguing that the president acted without proper authority.

“Donald Trump is putting fuel on this fire. Commandeering a state’s National Guard without consulting the Governor of that state is illegal and immoral,” Newsom wrote on X.

He continued, “President Trump illegally acted to federalise the National Guard… we’re suing him.”

Newsom also accused Trump of intentionally escalating the crisis in Los Angeles. “Donald Trump has manufactured a crisis and is inflaming conditions. If he can’t solve it, we will,” he said. “To the bad actors fueling Trump’s flames, California will hold you accountable,” he added.

What triggered the protests in Los Angeles?

The protests began on 6 June after officers from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out immigration raids across Los Angeles. These actions were part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

The raids triggered anger in local communities and civil rights groups, who say the actions were heavy-handed and unjust. The protests quickly grew in size, prompting clashes with law enforcement and the eventual deployment of the National Guard.