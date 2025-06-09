/Is Carlos Alcaraz officially one of the successors of Big Three? His titles and fitness surely favour him

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz just won one of the best matches in the history of French Open 2025 as he defended his title in come-from-behind victory in a five-set thriller against Jannik Sinner on Sunday (June 8). Alcaraz, 22, was two sets down against Sinner at 4-6, 6(4)-7(7) and then staged a comeback for ages in the longest final of French Open history.

The Roland Garros title which he defended was his fifth grand slam since making his debut in Australian Open 2022 and none of his contemporary players are near to him. The closest is Jannik Sinner with three titles but Alcaraz is paces ahead of him as he showed on Sunday.

His win at Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on Sunday proposed a question - Is he officially the one of the successors of Big Three - Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer? Here's what his record says:

In 14 grand slams played, Alcaraz has never lost a chance to win a title whenever he has managed to reach the final: US Open 2022, Wimbledon 2023 and 2024, French Open 2024 and 2025.

Since winning his first grand slam at Flushing Meadows in 2022, he has managed to reach semis or more of a grand slam on six occasions and won four titles. The remaining two times (French Open 2023 and US Open) he lost in semis.

While he has managed a win in three of the four grand slams, Rod Laver Arena in Australian Open remains the only court he has not conquered yet but looking at his form, the title is somewhere in the near future.

In four Australian Open tournaments played, he has been a quarter-finalists twice and lost both those games (2024 and 2025) in four sets.

He also has the strength and fitness to last long as three of his five title wins have come in five sets and remaining two in three sets. It is clearly not easy to beat him even when the opponents pin him two sets down in a grand slam final (French Open 2024 and 2025).

With two of Big Three retired and Novak Djokovic in his fag end of the career, Carlos Alcaraz clearly seems the favorite to take the reins - at least as of now.