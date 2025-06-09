/Should Novak Djokovic retire? Here's what his record suggests since winning US Open 2023 - his 24th grand slam

Novak Djokovic has been around for a long time now - 2008 to be precise when he won his first grand slam title - the Australia Open. Over the years, Rod Laver Arena became his favourite court as he managed nine more wins here out of a total 24 grand slams he has won.

Djokovic is 38 now and will be 39 next month - his age is showing up as he continues to chase the elusive 25th grand slam title - probably the only feather missing from his decorated tennis career cap. But, should Djokovic retire? Let's have a look at the details:

The Serbian is already considered one of the greats of the game with joint-most grand slam tiles among men or women to go with Margaret Court's 24. But, it has been nearly one and half years that Djokovic has managed to win a slam.

Since he won US Open 2023, Djokovic has made it to only one more slam final - Wimbledon 2024 - that too he lost in straight sets against Carlos Alcaraz. That final, however, is the best Djokovic could muster after his last grand slam - signs of age catching up?

Here's how Djokovic has fared in grand slams since winning US Open 2023:

Australian Open 2024 - The Serb lost it to Jannik Sinner 1-6, 2-6, 7-6, 3-6 in the semi-final.

French Open 2024 - Djokovic gave walkover to Casper Ruud in quarter-final due to injury.

Wimbledon 2024 - The Serb lost it to Carlos Alcaraz 2-6, 2-6, 6-7 in straight sets in the final.

US Open 2024 - Djokovic lost to Alexie Popyrin 4-6, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 in third round.

Australian Open 2025 - Djokovic gave a walkover win to Alexander Zverev in semi-final while being down 6(5) - 7(7) - again age catches up.

French Open 2025: The Serb lost to Jannik Sinner 4-6, 5-7, 6(3)-7(7) in straight sets in the semis and took a medical timeout in between as well.

Clearly, Djokovic isn't as fit as he used to be and this is visible in his records. He has managed to reach knock out stage five times in six grand slams but has managed to win only one set and gave walkover twice.

Time is definitely running out for the Serb and if doesn't manage to win a grand slam anytime soon, he'll surely be ending his career with 24 titles - still the joint most.