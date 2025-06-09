/Carlos Alcaraz scripts marvellous comeback to beat Sinner for French Open crown

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz pulled the rabbit out of the hat to beat world number one Jannik Sinner to win the French Open 2025 on Sunday (June 8) in Paris. Trailing after the first two sets, Alcaraz rocked Sinner with perhaps the greatest comeback in tournament history to script a remarkable win at the Roland Garros this year. With his victory, he became only the third man after Gustavo Kuerten and legendary Rafael Nadal to retain the Coupe des Mousquetaires.

Alcaraz beat Sinner 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 and 7-6.

More to follow…