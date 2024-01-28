Top 10 world news: Nitish back with NDA in Bihar, activists splash soup on Mona Lisa painting, and more

It was a busy Sunday in the newsrooms all over the world. In India's Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar changed sides again to re-enter the National Democratic Alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, cementing his reputation as an eternal turncoat of Indian politics. In Paris, Da Vinci's Mona Lisa came short of tasting soup thrown by activists amid farmer protests in France. Dramatic visuals also emerged from the South Asian archipelago of Maldives where lawmakers fought in a scuffle to prevent cabinet designations of certain ministers in President Muizzu's government.

Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar quit the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar on Sunday (Jan 28) and submitted his resignation as chief minister to Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan.

Hours later, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister, this time along with two deputy chief ministers from the BJP, its new alliance partner in the state.

Iran on Sunday (Jan 28) announced the successful launch of three satellites into space by utilising a rocket with a history of multiple failures.

Dramatic visuals emerged from Maldives parliament on Sunday (Jan 28) after the ruling alliance's lawmakers disrupted parliamentary proceedings ahead of a key vote crucial for the functioning of President Muizzu's government.

Armed assailants launched an attack on an Italian church in Istanbul claiming the life of one person, said Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

In a shocking development, two activists splashed soup on the bullet-proof glass safeguarding Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting "Mona Lisa" in Paris on Sunday (Jan 28).

The military regimes in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced Sunday their immediate withdrawal from the West African bloc ECOWAS.

A fourth prime ministerial change of guard in London's Downing Street is being plotted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party colleagues, whom the Indian-origin politician has outfoxed in recent years to be the prime minister in the first place, a report in The Times newspaper indicated.

Italian Jannik Sinner produced a monumental comeback in the Australian Open final on Sunday (Jan 28) after he beat Russian Daniil Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena. Sinner, playing against the former US Open champion came back from two sets down to win 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 and clinch his maiden Grand Slam title. The defeat for Medvedev was his third at the Australian Open having also lost in the 2021 and 2022 final to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal respectively. The win against Medvedev also means that only for the second time in 19 years there has been a winner other than Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

It was a chaotic Sunday (Jan 28) in prospect for Test cricket as England and West Indies secured famous victories on either side of the globe to shake the World Test Championship (WTC) table upside-down. While India suffered a historic defeat despite leading by 190 runs in the first innings, West Indies had their man of the moment Shamar Joseph to thank after he helped West Indies beat Australia for the first time since 1997 in their own backyard.