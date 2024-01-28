WTC Standings: India slip to fifth spot after catastrophic defeat to England; Aussies stay top despite WI loss
India suffered a historic defeat despite leading by 190 runs in the first innings while West Indies had their man of the moment Shamar Joseph to thank after he helped West Indies beat Australia for the first time since 1997 in their own backyard.
It was a chaotic Sunday (Jan 28) in prospect for Test cricket as England and West Indies secured famous victories on either side of the globe to shake the World Test Championship (WTC) table upside-down. While India suffered a historic defeat despite leading by 190 runs in the first innings, West Indies had their man of the moment Shamar Joseph to thank after he helped West Indies beat Australia for the first time since 1997 in their own backyard.
A special spell from Tom Hartley leads England to an extraordinary win in the opening Test against India 👏#WTC25 | 📝 #INDvENG: https://t.co/E53vcqjfHE pic.twitter.com/qoJl3biFfu— ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2024
India suffer catastrophic defeat
Leading by 190 runs after the first innings, England’s master class led by Ollie Pope saw them register an empathic 28-run win at the Rajiv Gandhi International.
More to Follow…