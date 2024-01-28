WTC Standings: India slip to fifth spot after catastrophic defeat to England; Aussies stay top despite WI loss

It was a chaotic Sunday (Jan 28) in prospect for Test cricket as England and West Indies secured famous victories on either side of the globe to shake the World Test Championship (WTC) table upside-down. While India suffered a historic defeat despite leading by 190 runs in the first innings, West Indies had their man of the moment Shamar Joseph to thank after he helped West Indies beat Australia for the first time since 1997 in their own backyard.

A special spell from Tom Hartley leads England to an extraordinary win in the opening Test against India

India suffer catastrophic defeat