We're not pathetic: WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite hits back at former Australia player after famous Gabba win

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has hit back at former Australian cricketer Rodney Hogg after the famous win at the Gabba in second Test on Sunday (Jan 28). Braithwaite called out Hogg's comment about West Indies team after the visitor drew the two-match series 1-1. The West Indies skipper also said that Hogg calling them 'pathetic and hopeless' inspired them in the Brisbane Test. The victory was West Indies' first in Australia since 1996/97 tour.

Speaking to the broadcaster after the match, Brathwaite said: "I must say we had two words that inspired us in this Test match. Mr. Rodney Hogg said that we were 'pathetic and hopeless'. That was our inspiration. We wanted to show the world we're not pathetic. And I must ask him, are these muscles big enough for him [Shows his biceps]."

Australia were cruising along before injured Shamar Joseph bowled a sensational spell in the morning session, taking six wickets. Joseph eventually finished with 7/68 as West Indies won by eight runs in a thrilling finish. Notably, the bowler was injured on day 3 (Jan 27) after a yorker by Mitchell Starc hit him on the toe.

Brathwaite said he was aware of Joseph's availability one hour before the day's play begun and praised the youngster for his performance: "I knew I had Shamar probably an hour before play. The doctor said he got an injection and he's quite good and then he told me he's going to do it. I had to back him. He's a superstar and I know he'll do great things for West Indies in the future. Just his belief. It's a great example for this team to follow."