Video | Maldives: Lawmakers fight out dramatic scuffle ahead of key parliamentary vote

WION Exclusive: Dramatic visuals emerged from Maldives parliament on Sunday (Jan 28) after the ruling alliance's lawmakers disrupted parliamentary proceedings ahead of a key vote crucial for the functioning of President Muizzu's government.

#WATCH | Dramatic visuals from Maldives Parliament as opposition MPs are prevented from entering Parliament floor ahead of Parliamentary approval of Muizzu's Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/mVc6TT1yp4 — WION (@WIONews) January 28, 2024 ×

The visuals, exclusively accessed by WION, showed lawmakers engaged in a fierce altercation. The government's lawmakers of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and President Mohamed Muizzu's People's National Congress (PNC) disrupted the proceeding over parliament and the speaker's functioning.

Watch: Maldives Parliament witnesses physical altercation after Government MPs (PPM/PNC party) disrupt proceeding over Parliament & Speakers' functioning. Key vote was to take place today over Parliamentary approval for the Muizzu cabinet.



Exclusive video from inside: pic.twitter.com/FwWj80uuyL — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 28, 2024 ×

Notably, former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) is in control of the parliament and the ruling PPM-PNC does not have a parliamentary majority.