Video | Maldives: Lawmakers fight out dramatic scuffle ahead of key parliamentary vote
WION Exclusive: Dramatic visuals emerged from Maldives parliament on Sunday (Jan 28) after the ruling alliance's lawmakers disrupted parliamentary proceedings ahead of a key vote crucial for the functioning of President Muizzu's government.
Dramatic visuals from Maldives Parliament as opposition MPs are prevented from entering Parliament floor ahead of Parliamentary approval of Muizzu's Cabinet.
The visuals, exclusively accessed by WION, showed lawmakers engaged in a fierce altercation. The government's lawmakers of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and President Mohamed Muizzu's People's National Congress (PNC) disrupted the proceeding over parliament and the speaker's functioning.
Maldives Parliament witnesses physical altercation after Government MPs (PPM/PNC party) disrupt proceeding over Parliament & Speakers' functioning. Key vote was to take place today over Parliamentary approval for the Muizzu cabinet.
Exclusive video from inside: pic.twitter.com/FwWj80uuyL
Notably, former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) is in control of the parliament and the ruling PPM-PNC does not have a parliamentary majority.
Maldives parliament scuffle: Why session was extraordinary?
A special session was called in to get the approval of the parliament for the ministers in President Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet.
More videos emerge from the Maldives Parliament as Govt MPs disrupt Parliament proceedings.
Of the 22 names, the 18 named managed to get parliamentary approval to continue as cabinet ministers while four names were not approved. Consequently, the lawmakers from the ruling PPM-PNC alliance stopped the parliament's functioning and a fierce altercation ensued.
Ugly fighting scenes unfold In Maldives Parliament as ruling party MPs disrupt speaker
Watch more at https://t.co/AXC5qRuO3J pic.twitter.com/l5y2c2gsrW
Subsequently. the microphones installed in the parliament were taken away to prevent their potential use amid the physical altercation between the lawmakers.