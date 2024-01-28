Australian Open: Jannik Sinner's thrilling comeback stuns Daniil Medvedev to take home maiden Grand Slam title

Italian Jannik Sinner produced a monumental comeback in the Australian Open final on Sunday (Jan 28) after he beat Russian Daniil Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena. Sinner, playing against the former US Open champion came back from two sets down to win 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title. The defeat for Medvedev was his third at the Australian Open having also lost in the 2021 and 2022 final to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal respectively. The win against Medvedev also means that only for the second time in 19 years there has been a winner other than Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

In a contest that lasted over three hours, the 22-year-old was at the receiving end of a great show from Medvedev in the opening two sets and lost 6-3, 6-3 before mounting the comeback. Having been broken three times during the opening two sets, Sinner was under pressure to keep hold of his serve. However, he showed nerves of steel to mount a comeback.

In the third set with both players reluctant to lose their serve, it was the decisive 10th game where Sinner capitalised. With Medvedev serving stay in the set, Sinner broke his serve to pocket the whole thing 6-4. Sinner, by winning the set on Medvedev's serve was handed a realistic advantage of serving first in the fourth set.