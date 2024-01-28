Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as crowd chants 'jiju' during Nick Jonas' Lollapalooza performance

Mumbai showered love on American singer Nick Jonas, chanting "jiju" (brother-in-law) during his debut performance in India with the Jonas Brothers at the Lollapalooza festival. Priyanka Chopra, Nick's wife, took to Instagram to share her gratitude.

Priyanka, who couldn't be present at the festival, shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing the enthusiastic crowd chanting "jiju-jiju" during Nick's performance. She expressed her emotions, saying, "My heart (heart and crying emoji) Thank you, Mumbai."

Before the festival, Priyanka gave a shoutout to Mumbai as it marked the first time the Jonas Brothers performed in India, her former hometown. The Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, mesmerised thousands of fans during their one-and-a-half-hour performance at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai.

At the concert, Nick jokingly mentioned that the sangeet (pre-wedding ceremony) didn't count as their first performance in India, referring to his 2018 wedding with Priyanka.

Talking about his deep connection with India, Nick shared, "We, as a family, have a deep, deep connection with the country." As the crowd cheered "jiju, jiju," Nick thanked the audience for an "incredible" night and promised to return.

The Jonas Brothers treated the audience to a medley of hits, including "Celebrate," "Sucker," "What a Man Gotta Do," "Close," and "Jealous." Nick surprised everyone with his version of "Maan Meri Jaan," called "Afterlife," accompanied by rapper King, who sang in Hindi.