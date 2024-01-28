In Pics: Jonas Brothers had a fun night with B-town stars at Natasha Poonawalla's party

The Jonas Brothers are in India for their first-ever performance at the music festival Lollapalooza. After wrapping up their performance on Saturday night Nick, Kevin, and Joe went on to spend some time with Bollywood stars. On Saturday, the trio attended the grand welcome party hosted by socialite Natasha Poonawalla at her residence. The welcome party was attended by scores of celebrities, who stepped out to attend the evening with the Jonas Brothers. Dressed to the nines, the Jonas Brothers looked dapper as they posed for the shutterbugs gathered outside Natasha's home.

Nick attended, partly wearing his concert clothes. He looked dapper in the printed yellow co-ord set. Joe, on the other hand, chose a rocky look as he wore a blue denim shirt and jeans. Kevin opted for a casual brown jacket with blue jeans and matching velvet boots.

Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Ishaan Khattar, Malaika Arora, Bhoomi Pednekar, and others were in attendance.

For the evening, Sonam, who is the OG-style icon of Bollywood, looked breathtaking in the black attire. She chose a black dress with a jacket and stockings. Matching her look, Sonam had bold eyes that added more glamour to her outfit. Twinning with her wife, Ahuja wore an all-black outfit.