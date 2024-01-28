In Pics: Jonas Brothers had a fun night with B-town stars at Natasha Poonawalla's party
For the evening, Sonam, who is the OG-style icon of Bollywood, looked breathtaking in the black attire. She chose a black dress with a jacket and stockings. Matching her look, Sonam had bold eyes that added more glamour to her outfit. Twinning with her wife, Ahuja wore an all-black outfit.
The Jonas Brothers are in India for their first-ever performance at the music festival Lollapalooza. After wrapping up their performance on Saturday night Nick, Kevin, and Joe went on to spend some time with Bollywood stars.
On Saturday, the trio attended the grand welcome party hosted by socialite Natasha Poonawalla at her residence. The welcome party was attended by scores of celebrities, who stepped out to attend the evening with the Jonas Brothers.
Dressed to the nines, the Jonas Brothers looked dapper as they posed for the shutterbugs gathered outside Natasha's
home.
Nick attended, partly wearing his concert clothes. He looked dapper in the printed yellow co-ord set. Joe, on the other hand, chose a rocky look as he wore a blue denim shirt and jeans. Kevin opted for a casual brown jacket with blue jeans and matching velvet boots.
Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Ishaan Khattar, Malaika Arora, Bhoomi Pednekar, and others were in attendance.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja turn up the heat at the event🖤😎🌟#sonamkapoor #anandahuja pic.twitter.com/vBzveEhWts— Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) January 27, 2024
Taking the fashion game a notch higher, Malaika Arora looked spectacular in the stylist jeans jacket-skirt outfit paired with the matching crop top with the plunging front.
Looking gorgeous in pink! Bhumi Pednekar slays in a pink top and black pants at the party💖🔥#bhumipednekar pic.twitter.com/8tZ1HEZNK7— Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) January 27, 2024
#IshaanKhatter, #AditiRaoHydari, and #Siddharth pose for the cameras 📸 in Mumbai 📍 They bring glamour and charm wherever they go. 💃🌟 pic.twitter.com/I0ZmEIeEND— Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) January 27, 2024
Fashionista alert🔥suzzane khan snapped with sandeep khosla at the pawri🤩✨#suzzanekhan pic.twitter.com/uaUlSvNCAc— Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) January 27, 2024
Bhumi Pednekar, who also attended the concert, joined the Jonas Brothers at Natasha's party. Taking to her Instagram stories, Pednekar shared a picture with the Jonas brothers.
Before partying with B-town celebs, the Jonas brothers gave a rocking performance at Lollapalooza. The crowd
welcomed Nick, husband of Priyanka Chopra, with a lot of energy as they continued to shout jiju-jiju (brother-in-law).
Jonas Brothers took the stage for ‘'Gallan Goodiyaan’' from Priyanka's Dil Dhadakne Do.