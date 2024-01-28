'I’m deeply saddened': B Praak expresses grief over stage collapse incident at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple

In an unfortunate incident, a stage at Delhi's famous Kalkaji temple collapsed, where singer B Praak was performing. As per reports, one woman lost her life, and 17 people were injured in the mishap that took place on Saturday (January 27) night.

In a video message shared on Instagram, singer B Praak expressed sorrow and laid emphasis on proper management required for such jam-packed events.

''I am very saddened and disheartened. I feel very upset today. This is the first time that I have witnessed something like this happening right before my eyes, where I was performing. I hope all the people injured in the accident recover soon and are all fine," said the singer in the video.

He added, “I would like to say that management at such events is very necessary. The authorities urged everyone to maintain order and asked everyone to stand far from the stage, where he was performing. I understand it was your love for goddess and me. However, we must be careful from next time. We must take care of children and the elderly…”

What happened at the Kalkaji Temple?

A Jagran (ritual ceremony) was organised on Saturday, where the renowned singer B Praak was invited to perform. At midnight, the unfortunate incident happened when suddenly the stage collapsed.

As per the police, no permission was given for the event at Kalkaji Mandir.

''No permission was granted for holding the event. However, sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order. There was gathering of around 1,500-1,600 people at about 12.30 am,” Rajesh Deo, DCP (Southeast) Delhi, said.