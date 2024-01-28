Rahat Fateh Ali Khan accepts responsibility over video showing him assaulting his 'student'

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sufi and classical singer with tremendous fan-following in the Indian subcontinent and across the world, may have a PR crisis on his hands as a video purportedly showing him beating another man using his footwear has gone viral on social media platforms. It has been claimed that the video, not fully clear, shows the singer beating another man, at one point, even dragging him down to the floor before resuming the attack. The man being beaten does not fight back.

Words like "Kahaan hai meri bottle?" (Hindi for "Where is my bottle?) can be heard during the video. Towards the end, Khan asks the man he was beating to leave the room and bring back the bottle. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan brutally tortures employee, viral video.



Just for a bottle? What's wrong with him. He is ome of the finest singer but this is not acceptable at all.#RahatFatehAliKhan #RFK pic.twitter.com/q0sZunEid6 — RanaJi🏹 (@RanaTells) January 27, 2024

The video generated tremendous interest on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms. Users expressed their anguish and heartbreak over the video of the singer who is not only the son of the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, but has carved his own niche by singing countless heartfelt love songs in Indian movies and beyond.

The ardent but heartbroken fans said they couldn't believe that this was the same man who sang beautiful songs like 'Mann ki Lagan', 'Afreen Afreen' (Coke Studio version) and many many more.

Just hours after the initial video went viral. Another video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan started doing rounds, this time him taking responsibility for his actions. In the second video, as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan appears to claim, the man whom he assaulted was standing next to him and was his student.

Khan claimed that him beating his student was representative of the equation between a learner and his master, who loves and encourages the student when he does good work but also punishes him severely for his mistakes.

So what about the 'bottle'?

The man Khan introduced as his student says in the second video that the singer was asking him about the bottle of Holy Water (Peer baba ka paani). Khan says he apologised to his student which he confirms saying that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has a big heart.