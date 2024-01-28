Protesters splash soup on glass-protected Mona Lisa in Paris
he portrait of Lisa Gherardini, wife of Francesco del Giocondo, known as the Mona Lisa or La Gioconda (La Joconde in French), painted by Italian artsist Leonardo da Vinci, is displayed in the "Salle des Etats" of the Louvre Museum in Paris, on January 8, 2021. The protection glass covering The Mona Lisa or La Gioconda (La Joconde in French) has been splashed with soupe by environmental activists on January 28 Photograph:(AFP)
Two protesters on Sunday (Jan 28) hurled soup at the bullet-proof glass protecting Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" in Paris, demanding the right to "healthy and sustainable food", an AFP journalist said.
It is the latest attack on the masterpiece in the French capital's Louvre museum after someone threw a custard pie at it in May 2022, but its thick glass casing ensured it came to no harm.