Danger looms on Rishi Sunak as crafty Tories plot to throw him out of Downing Street: Report

A fourth prime ministerial change of guard in London's Downing Street is being plotted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party colleagues, whom the Indian-origin politician has outfoxed in recent years to become the prime minister, a report in The Times newspaper indicated.

Rishi Sunak, who took over the helm of affairs in the UK after Boris Johnson's exit triggered by the 'partygate' scandal and Liz Truss' inability to steer the economy in a better direction, is reportedly being targeted by individuals linked to Suella Braverman, Robert Jenrick and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Sir Jacob William Rees-Mogg is a British politician and member of the Conservative Party serving as the Member of Parliament for North East Somerset since 2010. While Suella Braverman is a Conservative heavyweight who served as Home Secretary under Prime Minister Liz Truss and is widely seen as a rival to Sunak within the Conservative Party circles.

Robert Jenrick served as Minister of State for Immigration from 2022 to 2023 and is reported to be the person who stirred opposition to Sunak's much-debated Rwanda plan to combat illegal immigration in the United Kingdom.

Spotlight on Tories' showing in May 2024 by-elections

The Times report claimed that potential poor performance in May's local elections could be the cue to strike Sunak by individuals linked with his Tory colleagues. These colleagues, such as Braverman, are deemed antagonistic towards Sunak.

The report added that while Sunak's position is safe for now, those plotting to get rid of him are preparing for a campaign of attrition between now and the local elections on May 2.

The May by-elections are expected to be the "moment of maximum" danger for the UK prime minister.

One senior Tory leader told the publication: "There was a school of thought that Simon Clarke had jumped and expected others to follow and been surprised that no one else had. That is not the case. I expect there to be a constant dribble of people coming forward to call for a change in leadership in a bid to gradually destabilise Sunak in the run-up to the local elections. Once those are over, Sunak could face a challenge. Those who oppose him believe that things can’t get any worse and want him to take ownership of the mess before they seek to install a new leader."